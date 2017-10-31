CHS Student Arrested for Firearm Possession on School Grounds

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release: On Tuesday October 31, 2017 at approximately 1:00pm, Charlottesville High School Staff and School Resource Officials with the Charlottesville Police Department were alerted of a student on campus in possession of a concealed firearm. Police and School officials approached the student and subsequently recovered a loaded firearm in the student’s backpack. A 17 year old male student was taken into custody without incident for possession of a firearm on school grounds and for carrying a concealed weapon. A second 17 year old male student was taken into custody on an unrelated detention order. Both students are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center pending bond hearings. There was no altercation, known threats to students or staff or disruption of daily activities as a result of this incident.

A notice was send out to families at Charlottesville High School at around 5 p.m on October 31:

Dear CHS families,

All students and staff are safe, but I wanted to give you a brief report. Today, two students were removed from our school by the Charlottesville Police. There was no altercation or any threat made to students or staff. Working with our school resource officers, administrators detained the two students in the school's offices and discovered a loaded firearm in one student's backpack. We and the Charlottesville Police take this incident very seriously, and the matter is now in the hands of the police. As always, our number one priority is safety, and we work closely with the police to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We understand that you will have additional questions, so we are planning a time for the CHS community to gather with administrators and police to discuss safety measures and address questions. Thanks for your partnership with the schools.