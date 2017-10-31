Gov. McAuliffe Announces DuPont Settlement Money to Expand Cowbane Preserve

In December 2016, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the biggest settlement in Virginia history.

At its center was the environmental mess left behind by chemical company DuPont in Waynesboro, which agreed to pay out nearly $400 million to settle environmental lawsuits ahead of its planned merger with Dow Chemical Company.

Now, the first project to make things better is underway.

On Tuesday, October 31, McAuliffe flew in to Stuarts Draft to announce that the first project will be to expand the Cowbane Prairie Natural Area Preserve by 85 acres.

"We were awarded $50 million because of the mercury contamination that had happened at the DuPont plant in Waynesboro," says McAuliffe.

Cowbane is the last and largest remnant of Appalachian Tallgrass that once blanketed the Shenandoah Valley.

Rivers were polluted and thousands of acres were stained because of that contamination.

“I announced this in December and we're already giving money out is truly extraordinary,” says McAuliffe. “I don't think anyone thought the wheels of government at the federal, state, and local and all the partners could move this fast but they did. This is a real testament to everybody working together.”

Roger Willetts gifted one tract of land worth $1.5 million and sold the other for $850,000.

"It's a great project, and this is a great place to start because it is kind of the headwaters of the whole project from here down to Waynesboro," says Willetts.

Governor McAuliffe expects to make another announcement in the next week or two about the next DuPont-related recovery project.