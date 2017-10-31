William Monroe's Jaekwon Wayne Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

William Monroe junior running back and defensive back Jaekwon Wayne has been named the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Wayne did a little bit of everything in Monroe's game Friday against Warren County.

Wayne ran 17 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also had a catch. On defense Wayne made four tackles and had two pass breakups.

Wayne started this season as a receiver but was switched to running back where he has excelled, rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns in the last four games. He's averaging 5.5 yards per carry waiting for the holes to develop in front of him.

"All I did is just wait patiently, don't rush anything," says Wayne. "We have a good offensive line and they block really good. I just waited for my chance to run through the holes."

"And that's what we were lacking, someone who could come up and just explode through the hole," says head coach Jon Rocha. "We have a fullback Zach Miller who just opens it up and he just shoots right behind him. So when he does and he gets that burst you can just say all right he's gone."

William Monroe (2-7) finishes up the regular season Friday playing host to Culpeper.