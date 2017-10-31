UVa Men's Soccer Has Something to Prove Heading into ACC Tournament

UVa junior forward Edward Opoku says the 'Hoos want to prove they're better than the result they got in the regular season finale, a 1-0 loss to Duke.

Virginia (10-3-3) plays host to Boston College (6-9-1) Wednesday in the first round of the ACC tournament. The 'Hoos are the 6-seed. BC is the 11-seed.

Virginia beat BC 1-0 earlier this season.

"We know what they're about," says UVa junior forward Edward Opoku. "They're big guys and they're physical. We also know what we want as a team, we want to prove a point from the Duke game being able to dominate and not being able to score. As a team we just want to be able to take the game two them and press them when they have the ball."

"I think we have to do a lot of the things we did against Duke," says head coach George Gelnovatch. "We played really, really well. We need to be a little more ruthless in front of the goal."

Virginia outshot Duke 13-6 on Friday. Gelnovatch says his team should have won. The loss triggered a UVa players only meeting.

"The message was play for each other, be a family, take care of ourselves on and off the field," says UVa junior defenseman Sergi Nus. "We are doing really good things but we need something, that extra goal that extra tackle."

Opoku says, "This is the time, the crunch time. Whether your playing or not playing, everything you do helps with the team."

Gelnovatch says, "It's that ruthlessness, that last couple percent that you need to have this time of year and I think they understand that and they kind of reinforced it in that meeting."

Virginia and BC faceoff at 7pm Wednesday at Klockner Stadium.