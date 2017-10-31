City Council Candidates Hill, Laufer Outline Priorities at News Conference

Two Charlottesville City Council candidates up for election say they are ready to make changes here in the city.

Democratic candidates Amy Laufer and Heather Hill held a news conference at City Space on Tuesday, October 31.

They talked about their plans for affordable housing, education, and workforce development.

Both say they want to see stronger communication and collaboration within Charlottesville City Council.

"I've sat in all these council meetings that we need to be working more collaboratively across our planning commission, our advisory committee, and our staff,” says Hill.

"The staff has an important job for the city, just like the city schools,” says Laufer. “Absolutely understanding their recommendations and they’re in the field and respecting what their thoughts are is... you know, I've done that on school board and I would continue to do that."

Elections for Virginia’s governor, lieutenant governor, and various city councils are on Tuesday, November 7.