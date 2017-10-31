Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Around 8:20 p.m. last Sunday (Oct. 29, 2017), Trooper S. A. Gaultney was called to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Louisa County.

A 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling east on Route 208 (Courthouse Road) near the intersection of Route 688 (Holland Creek Road) toward the town of Louisa when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the road and strike a tree.

The driver – Vallerie M. Staton-Bickley, 62, of Louisa – suffered serious injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center where she later died.

Gary H. Bickley, 58, of Louisa, who was the only passenger in the truck, also suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken by a family member to UVA Medical Center where he is still being treated.

The crash remains under investigation.