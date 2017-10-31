Judge Allowing Jason Kessler to Leave Va. Ahead of Scheduled Perjury Trial

A Charlottesville judge is allowing the organizer of a controversial rally to move to another state while the court waits to take up a perjury case against him.

Jason Eric Kessler appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Tuesday, October 31. A grand jury indicted the self-described white activist on October 3 for allegedly lying on a criminal complaint. The case is unrelated to Kessler's Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park.

The circuit court judge said Monday that it is unlikely Kessler will find work in central Virginia, and is allowing him to move to Ohio.

Kessler had given a sworn statement to authorities on January 22, claiming James Justin Taylor had assaulted him on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall earlier in the day.

Prosecutors later stated in a court document that the incident was recorded on a nearby camera system, and that "the events described by the complaining witness [Kessler] in his criminal complaint did not happen."

Kessler entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor assault on April 6.

The claim was filed at the magistrate's office inside the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail, which is why the case is not being taken up in a city court.

Kessler is scheduled to stand trial for perjury in Albemarle County on March 20, 2018.