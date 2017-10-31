Orange County Court Takes Up Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case

The woman at the center of a 2-year-old animal cruelty case is back in front of an Orange County judge.

Anne Shumate Williams (aka Anne Goland) appeared in Orange General District Court Tuesday, October 31. She is on trial for the 27 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The charges stem from when deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid at Goland's Peaceable Farm on October 19, 2015. Authorities discovered over a hundred horses, as well as many cats and dogs, on the Somerset property. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

Shumate Williams eventually surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats, and 7 dogs over the course of a few days. A judge approved a $75,000 bond on the afternoon of November 13, 2015, which Shumate Williams posted by that evening.

Deputies and animal rescuers also came across dozens of dead and apparently neglected animals during the course of their search of Peaceable Farm.

Tuesday, a veterinarian testified three horses at Shumate Williams' farm suffered from "long starvation,", and that some euthanized horses had "significant painful" injuries. Defense attorney Joseph King questioned if there was a way to tell the condition of the horses before they came to farm, which the veterinarian said no.

Shumate Williams is also facing 13 felonious counts of embezzlement. Investigators believe she took funds that were meant for Peaceable Farm, which was operating as a nonprofit animal rescue.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.