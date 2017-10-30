Parents, School Leaders Meet to Discuss Redistricting, Overcrowding Issues

Redistricting and the potential of having to change schools is a big concern for students and parents in Albemarle County.

Monday night, the Redistricting Advisory Committee became one step closer to making some changes by narrowing its options.

Dozens of parents, school staff and the RAC met inside Agnor-Hurt Elementary School. They're talking about the projected overcrowding at Agnor-Hurt, Greer and Woodbrook Elementary.

Monday, they looked at about ten different options for redistricting and narrowed it down to only three options.

"When we look at options we use data such as enrollment, past enrollment history, is it a high growth area, is it a declining area. We look at the demographics of the neighborhood and what the impact of moving it from one school to the next is on those receiving or giving schools. We look at distances and travel times,” Rosalyn Schmitt, director of planning and budget at Albemarle County schools, said.

The goal is to prepare the committee to go into a larger community meeting being held on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Agnor-Hurt Elementary cafeteria.

The purpose of that meeting will be to layout the final options and get feedback from the community on what option is best. Schmitt says they will post details of the remaining three scenarios in advance of the meeting.

At the end of November, the RAC will give its recommendation to the superintendent. The superintendent will take her recommendation to the school board, who hope to start making changes by January.