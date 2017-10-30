Charlottesville Transportation Services Come Together to Drum Up Efficiency Plans

Albemarle County and Charlottesville are trying to work together to make public transportation more efficient for both localities.

The first meeting of the Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership was held Monday. Members from JAUNT, Charlottesville Area Transit (cat) and Rideshare all attended.

They discussed everything from budgets to creating a competitive wage for bus drivers.

"We really should be working together establishing a really good wage for our drivers. We work together on it and that way we can work on our training together, we can be more efficient and we're actually growing our own driver pool,” Diantha McKeel, RTP chair, said.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin will serve as vice-chair. The RTP plans to meet again in December.