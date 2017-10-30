Democratic Candidates for Charlottesville City Council Holding Presser on Priorities

Release from Heather Hill and Amy Laufer:

CHARLOTTESVILLE – At 11:00AM EDT on Tuesday morning at CitySpace, Democratic City Council nominees Heather Hill and Amy Laufer will present remarks about affordable housing, education, and workforce development.’ Their plans will be made available to the press at the event.

Following the candidate’s remarks, the candidates will be available to the press for

comment.

Please contact Maggie Thornton to RSVP and with any questions at

margaret.e.thornton@gmail.com