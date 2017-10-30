'Hoos Looking to 'Snap Out of it' Against Georgia Tech

Whether its been injuries, break-downs defensively or slow starts on offense, the Virginia football team has had its struggles during a two-game losing streak.

After winning four straight games to get to 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC, the Cavaliers have lost at home 41-10 to Boston College and at Pitt 31-14.

"When you have a significant setback, as my wife would say, snap out of it," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "The more you can snap out of it and get back to work with the right mindset, the better chance you have to get out of your current predicament. I love my guys, I really do, I would love to see them happy, but I'm also seeing them struggle right now with the mindset of recovering and resiliency and optimism and belief.

Now 5-3, and 2-2 in conference, the 'Hoos are still looking for that sixth win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.

"Thinking about a bowl game and we're this close, that kind of added pressure can take you out of your mindset of what you want to do," says senior linebacker Micah Kiser. "It's human nature for us to think we're this close, we're this close but at the same time that can't effect how we play, we're playing a lot tighter out there. We just need to get back to having fun and playing for the love of the game."

Virginia continues ACC play this Saturday at Scott Stadium against Georgia Tech for a 3:00 p.m. kick off.

The Cavaliers have won 10 of the last 12 meetings at Scott Stadium with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech (4-3, 3-2 ACC) is coming off a 24-10 loss at Clemson.

The challenge for Virginia will be stopping the Yellow Jackets triple-option offense, which is averaging an ACC best 348 yards rushing per game.