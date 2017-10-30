Northam Discusses Virginia's Low Unemployment Rate During Stop in Charlottesville

We’re only eight days away from the closely watched gubernatorial election in Virginia.

The most recent poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy shows Democrat Ralph Northam as the front-runner.

On Monday, October 30, Northam visited supporters at his Charlottesville field office.

Northam wants to make sure more people are trained up for what the future holds.

In the final stretch, he's planning to continue to visit throughout the commonwealth and listen to people's concerns and push for job creation.

“Every Virginian needs a job that they can support themselves and their families with, and the way we get there and the reason why our unemployment rate has gone from 5.4 to 3.7 percent - the lowest it's been in nine years - is because of workforce development," says Northam. "We're training individuals now for 21st century jobs."

Republican candidate Ed Gillespie has also campaigned on economic issues, including job creation.

He, too, is making last minute pushes to voters with events in Northern Virginia.