Larry Sabato and UVA Team Offer Details from JFK Assassination Files

Some of the JFK files

Some members of team at UVA working on JFK files

A team of University of Virginia students is helping the world understand new details from the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

They've been working non-stop since the national archives released the documents October 26.

One of the discovered documents is from the secret service detailing 413 threats to President Kennedy’s life in the months before his assassination.

Lee Harvey Oswald’s name appears on the list, added on November 22, 1963.

Twenty two students and interns at the UVA Center for Politics are poring through hundreds of thousands of pages in the nearly 3,000 files.

They've uncovered a FBI memorandum describing an anonymous tip to a British reporter 25 minutes before the assassination, warning of some "big news" coming from America.

The students also found a file claiming Oswald threatened to kill President Eisenhower, years before Kennedy’s assassination.

The national archive says there are still more than 2,700 documents the government is withholding in full.

“I really do believe the CIA and FBI are trying to cover their tracks. They dropped the ball on Lee Harvey Oswald, and it's obvious now that they did,” said Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics.

“Understanding what happened is not just knowing more about the assassination, but it's knowing more about the inner-workings of our government,” said Mariam Eatedali, UVA fourth year politics student.

The students and center director Larry Sabato hope the government releases the rest of those files by an April 26, 2018 deadline.

Sabato says the center has had requests from nearly every country for interviews about what they've discovered in these files so far.

He's tweeting new information as it's found.