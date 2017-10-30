Arc of the Piedmont to Build New Facility on Rose Hill Drive

Site for Arc of the Piedmont's new facility on Rose Hill Drive

Construction plans for Arc of the Piedmont's new facility

After 50 years of service, the Arc of the Piedmont is making a move from their long-time home on Park Street to a brand new location in Charlottesville.

Monday, October 30, board members with the nonprofit organization gathered with engineers to officially introduce the site and construction plans for their new home on Rose Hill Drive.

The organization serves those in the community with disabilities, and provides day care, housing, and work assistance.

"What we needed was a lot of space that was level, that was easily accessible, accessible to wheelchairs, those types of aids, so that we could really get people into the day program comfortably," said Arc of the Piedmont Board President Rives Bailey.

Grants and donations are funding the construction for the new facility, which is expected to soon get underway. They hope to have it all finished in the spring of 2018.

Arc of the Piedmont's next fundraiser is the Santa Fun Run on December 3.