Cause of School Bus Fire Remains Under Investigation

cell phone video footage from student of bus on fire on Route 29

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of a school bus fire on Route 29 in Albemarle County on Saturday.

Soccer players from Fresta Valley Christian School were traveling back to Warrenton from a tournament in Martinsville when the bus caught on fire.

School officials say they are gathering a list of possessions that the passengers lost in the flames.

The team was able to make it back to Warrenton late Saturday night.