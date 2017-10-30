Quantcast

Cause of School Bus Fire Remains Under Investigation

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of a school bus fire on Route 29 in Albemarle County on Saturday.

Soccer players from Fresta Valley Christian School were traveling back to Warrenton from a tournament in Martinsville when the bus caught on fire.

School officials say they are gathering a list of possessions that the passengers lost in the flames.

The team was able to make it back to Warrenton late Saturday night.