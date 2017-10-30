Drought Warning Remains as Water Levels Rise at Albemarle County Reservoirs

The weekend rain is helping raise reservoir levels in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area.

Water levels at the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir had dropped to 54 percent of its total capacity earlier in the month, and much of the area was placed under a drought warning.

As of Monday, October 30, the reservoir had reached roughly 76 percent of its nearly 900 million-gallon capacity.

The Ragged Mountain Reservoir is now about 78 percent full, up by eight percent since last week.

The drought warning remains in effect, and residents who use city or county water utilities are under water restrictions:

No outdoor watering.

No washing of any vehicles or other types of mobile equipment except at a commercial vehicle wash facility.

No exterior surface washing including streets, driveways, parking lots, service station aprons, and outside of buildings.

No filling or replenishing swimming and wading pools.

No serving of water in restaurants, except upon request.

No use of fire hydrants for any other purpose other than fire suppression.

Limit daily changing of linens and towels at commercial lodging establishments.

Click here for more information from the City of Charlottesville on water conservation.