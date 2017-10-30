PVCC to Host Free Information Sessions for Prospective Students

Piedmont Virginia Community College will host “Getting Started” information sessions in November for prospective students. Information sessions are presented by PVCC Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan, who will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs, as well as provide information about placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.

The sessions are free and are open to the public. No advance registration is required. Sessions are available at the following locations in November:

Albemarle County

Monday, Nov. 13, 6 to 7 p.m.

Crozet Library, 2020 Library Avenue, Crozet

Charlottesville

Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 to 7 p.m.

Northside Library, 705 Rio Road W, Charlottesville

Louisa County

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6 to 7 p.m.

Louisa County Library, 881 Davis Hwy, Mineral

Nelson County

Monday, Nov. 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Nelson Memorial Library, 8521 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston

For the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call 434.961.5275.