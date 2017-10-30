Waynesboro Woman Accused of Attempting to Poison Cats

A Waynesboro woman is accused of trying to poison neighborhood cats with antifreeze.

Fifty-three-year-old Mary Ellen Miller is charged with attempting to maim, kill, or poison an animal.

That's a misdemeanor.

Waynesboro police say neighbors called investigators last week on Tuesday, October 24, to report what they suspected was a bowl of antifreeze put out on Miller's property.

Police say Miller had been complaining about nuisance cats on Winchester Avenue.

Police do not believe any animals were harmed.

Miller is due in court November 7.