Albemarle County Sheriffs Warn Public about Phone Scam

Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the community about a scam circulating in our community. A male identifying himself as Chief Deputy Chan Bryant of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Department. He is stating that he needs to contact you in reference to an urgent matter concerning a paper that has come across his desk. He further states that he will explain in more detail once an open line of communication is established. The person making the scam phone call is not me! (picture included to verify who I am).

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office does not call citizens about “concerning papers” we serve civil papers at your residence.

Always be on guard against these crimes and be hesitant to provide any personal identifying information via text or over the phone. If someone contacts you and identifies him or herself as a deputy with Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, please do not hesitate to contact our office at (434) 972-4001 to confirm their identity.

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to remember:

1. Legitimate law enforcement officials never give a head’s up phone call warning of an impending arrest. A law enforcement officer will never ask for cash in the event of avoiding arrest.

2. These fake phone calls often come in the evening, after the Sheriff’s Office and courthouse has closed and its employees have left. Names and addresses are taken form phone directories or other public records, scammers often call after usual working hours because they know they have a better chance of reaching their intended victims.

3. Caller ID can be manipulated to display the name and phone number of any agency or business, so don’t be fooled.

4. Do NOT wire transfer or purchase gift cards for anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer or any other government representative.

5. Never give out or confirm personal financial or other sensitive information over the phone.

6. VERIFY, VERIFY, VERIFY!