Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally

Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK rallying in Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)

Person being detained by law enforcement at a rally in Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)

A judge is letting nine people go free after they were charged in connection to protests in a Charlottesville park back in July.

Charlottesville General District court took up more than a dozen cases related to rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan on Monday, October 30. The KKK group had secured a permit to hold a rally in Justice Park, which has a statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson, for one hour on July 12.

A group of protesters were charged with trying to prevent the roughly 50 KKK members and supporters from entering the park. Police arrested 22 people, mostly on misdemeanor charges. Monday, the judge dismissed nine of those cases :

Cameron Stroud Bills - obstructing free passage

Kendall Jennifer Bills - obstructing free passage

Jo Zenobia Donahue - obstructing free passage

John Randall Neavear - obstructing free passage

Nicolas Roy Mccarthy-Rivera - obstructing free passage

Jeanne Marie Peterson - obstructing free passage

Sara M. Tansey - obstructing free passage

Evan Viglietta - obstructing free passage

Whitney Renee Whitting - obstructing free passage

Morgan Katherine Niles and Erika Jenna Ries were both found guilty of obstruction of justice, and were sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Three cases were continued to a later date:

Jarrell Jones, charged with assault and battery, will be back in court on March 5.

Rashaa Langston, charged with failing to disperse in a riot, is set for March 5.

Tracye Gene Redd, charged with obstruction of justice, is scheduled for December 1.

Kandace Baker was found not guilty of obstruction of justice following a brief trial Monday.