Wellbeloved-Stone Enters Not Guilty Pleas in Federal Case

A former Charlottesville High School teacher says he is not guilty of child pornography-related charges.

Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Allen Wellbeloved-Stone appeared in the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse of the Western District Monday, October 30.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Wellbeloved-Stone on three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Monday, a federal judge arraigned the former environmental science teacher on all four of those charges.

The federal indictment alleges the crimes involved two children, and occurred between 2011 and 2014, and again in May of 2017.

All state-level charges against Wellbeloved-Stone are off the table for now while the federal case moves forward: He had been facing 19 counts producing child pornography and one charge of aggravated sexual battery in Charlottesville-area courts.

Wellbeloved-Stone did not request bond at Monday's hearing. He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

A trial date for the federal case has not been set.