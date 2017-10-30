Breast-Feeding for 2 Months Halves Risk of SIDS, Study Finds

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, is the number one cause of death for babies between the age of one month and one year.

A new study from the University of Virginia has found that breast-feeding for at least two months reduces the risk of SIDS by half.

This is the first study to provide a recommended duration for breast-feeding and its protective measures against SIDS.

“We would recommend that you continue to breast-feed as long as you can because you want to breast-feed not just to protect against SIDS - although that is an important thing - you want to breast-feed for all of its other benefits as well,” says Rachel Moon, the division head of pediatrics at UVA.

Researchers are still unsure why breast-feeding reduced the risk of SIDS, but they say the immune system boost and sleeping patterns that result from breast-feeding could play a role.

University of Virginia researchers stand by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization guide that mothers should breast-feed for six months.