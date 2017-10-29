UVA Issues Community Alert on Attempted Abduction

University of Virginia Community Alert Press Release:

An attempted abduction was reported to the Charlottesville Police Department on October 29, 2017 at 8:06 PM. The reported incident occurred on October 29, 2017 at 8:05 PM, at the 200 block of West Water Street.

A female victim reported that she was walking alone on West Water Street when an unknown male approached her from behind and put his hand over her mouth. The victim began to yell for help causing the suspect to flee the scene in the direction of downtown Charlottesville.

This report is the second report of similar operations reported to police this week. The suspect was reported to have been wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves.

Appearance of suspect is reported to be:

Race: Unknown

Sex: Male

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Hair Color: Unknown

Eye Color: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Additional Description: The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with red sleeves.