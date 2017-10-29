Senator Kaine Campaigns for Northam, Discusses President Trump in Charlottesville

On Sunday, October 29, Senator Tim Kaine was campaigning throughout the commonwealth for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

He made his way into Charlottesville to speak with Northam supporters and volunteers about why he's backing the lieutenant governor.

Senator Kaine touched down in Charlottesville to show support for the democratic candidates on the ballot, and touch on President Trump backing Ed Gillespie.

Kaine was greeted by fellow Democrats and volunteers at the Northam campaign office in Charlottesville.

He was introduced by City Councilor Kristin Szakos, who is also backing Northam in the upcoming election.

Kaine focused on healthcare and discussed his role on the senate health, education, labor, and pensions committee, otherwise known as HELP.

He also touched on President Trump and how he and Republican candidate Ed Gillespie run a similar campaign.

“I think the choice between a physician who spent his whole life healing, in a nation that needs some healing, in a state that needs some healing, and a state that needs healthcare solutions,” says Kaine. “I think Ralph bringing that and his veteran’s background to the table is really powerful."

"When I watch Ed Gillespie's ads on TV, and he's running divisive ads that are based on Confederate statues, divisive ads based on made-up claims about sanctuary cities, divisive ads that really are essentially try to pit Virginian against Virginian,” says Kaine. “He may not be campaigning with Donald Trump, but he's campaigning like Donald Trump."

Senator Kaine also weighed in on President Trump's reaction to the news that the first criminal charges are filed in the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The way he's reacting to the investigation is the way my kids would react when I caught them with a hand in the cookie jar,” says Kaine. “I mean, I raised three children. Children react when they have kind of a guilty conscience about something. They react a certain way, and that's the way President Trump’s reacting. Now, what he's nervous about, we'll see."

On Monday, Kaine will be casting his vote early for the Democratic candidates in Richmond before he heads to D.C. for the week.

Ralph Northam will be campaigning throughout central Virginia, making stops in both Charlottesville and Waynesboro.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.