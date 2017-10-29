Zombies, Humans Race Each Other in Downtown Charlottesville

Zombies chased down humans in Charlottesville on Sunday, October 29.

Bad to the Bone Sports hosted the Danger! Zombies! Run! 5K race through downtown.

The Halloween-themed race splits competitors into two sides: humans and zombies.

The zombies chase the humans, trying to best their time and take the other runners down in the process.

“You sign up as a human or a zombie,” says Marty Roddy, the race director. “The humans get a head start so they can start the run, the zombies chase them, the humans will wear a lifeline, this is sort of like flag football so the zombies will take this and that 'kills' the human and they become zombies.”

The first unscathed human to cross the finish line and the zombie with the most kills are declared the winners.