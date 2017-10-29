Greene County Families Displaced by Shenandoah National Park Receive Memorial

The ceremony for the memorial took place on Sunday, Oct. 30

A memorial stands in the town of Stanardsville to honor the Greene County families who were forced off their properties to create the Shenandoah National Park.

The dedication ceremony on Sunday, October 29, marked five of eight memorials planned in counties where people were displaced by the park’s designation in the 1930s.

Sunday was a special day for descendants of the so-called "Mountain People" of Greene County.

“I am real happy, real happy,” says Lillie Morris Batten, a descendant. “I never thought I would ever see it.”

“It was really a really great day today to see the Mountain People come out and see their ancestors honored for the sacrifices that they gave,” says Larry Lamb, who’s on the Steering Committee for the memorial.

In the 1930s, more than 60 Greene County families were forced to move off the mountain to make way for the Shenandoah National Park.

Batten’s family was one of them.

“Like I told them all, they wasn't satisfied with moving us one time in 1938, in 1941 they moved us again,” says Batten.

Now a memorial is in place in front of the County Office Building to honor those that were displaced.

“I'm hoping that it'll tell them that people were good people up there, good honest working people,” says Batten. “And they may have been poor, they said we were poor, but as I laughed and told them all, my momma always said they had a roof over their head, clothes on their back, and food on the table.”

The memorial project started gaining traction almost two years ago.

“I'm just very happy that we've gotten five of the memorials done,” says Lamb. “We got three more to go and hopefully those three will happen.”

Organizers say the chimney represents the center of family life and a symbol for many that can be seen in the park today.

“They didn't displace us, they disregarded us, they forgot about us,” says Batten. “And now we are being recognized.”

Six kiosks will be installed on the memorial site in 2018 featuring photos and stories from the communities that were once in the mountains.