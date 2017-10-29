GPS Monitors Installed in School Buses Save County $3 Million

Albemarle County Public Schools are adding up savings thanks to GPS monitors installed on buses several years ago.

The school system says the GPS has helped the county save almost $3 million over a three-year period.

In addition to tracking the bus location, the GPS also monitors when the doors are opened, harsh braking by the driver, and the time taken to make stops.

“It's helped with efficiency because we've saved fuel due to the fact that drivers have to maintain the speed limit and also they can't idle for more than five minutes,” says Jim Foley, director of transportation for ACPS. “So our GPS system will check all that.”

All 225 of the county's school buses are equipped with the device, which has helped with consolidating bus routes and reducing fuel consumption by 20 percent.