UVA Students Start Business to Train Young Athletes

Two University of Virginia students are building a business that combines their desire to train young athletes with a wish amongst college athletes to make some money off their sports skills.

Jared Vishno and Grant Sirlin saw a disconnect between college athletes and younger athletes aspiring to play in college.

To rectify this, they pitched a business at UVA’s 2016 Entrepreneurship Cup with the idea of college athletes getting paid to train youth athletes.

Now, it’s a fully functional company.

“It’s been cool to make something available that’s never been possible before in the world of college sports,” says Grant Sirlin, co-founder of the business.

Second-year UVA students Sirlin and Vishno are co-founders of what they say is a one-of-a-kind company.

“Our business, Division 1-On-1 Trainers, is a new service that connects current college athletes to young athletes in the community for personal sport-skill training sessions,” says Vishno.

Their inspiration for Division 1-On-1 Trainers started in high school.

“We were both varsity athletes, and we trained a bunch of kids in different sports,” says Vishno.

To bring this idea to fruition, the two entrepreneurs had to get permission from the NCAA.

The regulating body for college sports approved the business plan in February.

“Under NCAA rules, student athletes are allowed to receive compensation for doing personal training lessons but the NCAA makes it pretty difficult for them to do so because there’s a bylaw that says 'student-athletes are not allowed to use their name, image, or appearance when marketing their availability for lessons,’” says Sirlin.

To side-step that rule, the athlete-to-athlete training service keeps the trainer's identity a secret.

“They have these like semi-anonymous profiles which allow people to pick from them based on their skills, and based on the things that they’re gonna provide during the lesson, rather than their superstar status,” says Sirlin. “They are allowed to use things like their gender, their location, their sport, their skill sets, so we include a brief bio.”

Currently, the company is only serving Charlottesville.

“We actually have 16 different athletes spanning 11 different sports on the platform available for sessions,” says Vishno.

But these entrepreneurs have high aspirations.

“The ultimate goal is to bring it to every college campus throughout the country,” says Sirlin.

Sessions cost $30-55 per hour and 80 percent of that goes directly to the trainer.

The co-founders stress the fact that lessons are open to young athletes of all skill levels - from someone who wants to try a new sport to an elite high schooler hoping to play in college.