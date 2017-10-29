Several Waynesboro Streets to Close for Halloween Activities

Several streets in downtown Waynesboro will be closed on Halloween evening to allow trick-or-treaters to roam around safely.

The Kiwanis Halloween Costume Contest and Treat Trail is scheduled from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The city will close Main Street from Church Street to Arch Avenue, and Wayne Avenue from Federal Street to Lumos Plaza.

Those road closures will last from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

