Several Waynesboro Streets to Close for Halloween Activities

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -
Several streets in downtown Waynesboro will be closed on Halloween evening to allow trick-or-treaters to roam around safely.
The Kiwanis Halloween Costume Contest and Treat Trail is scheduled from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The city will close Main Street from Church Street to Arch Avenue, and Wayne Avenue from Federal Street to Lumos Plaza.
Those road closures will last from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
