Waynesboro Police Requesting Assistance to Locate Jeremy Gray

Waynesboro police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a Thursday night crime spree that targeted two banks and a Walmart.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Gray is wanted for destruction of property, but more charges are likely to follow.

Police say Gray is seen on surveillance video kicking the ATM at First Bank on West Main Street, causing nearly $3,000 in damage.

Police say he also tampered with the ATM at Union Bank and Trust on Lucy Lane before stealing items from the Walmart Supercenter.

If you know where Gray is, or have any information about him, call Waynesboro police at 540-942-6675.