Big Pass Plays Absent During Virginia's Offensive Struggles

Kurt Benkert has thrown four interceptions in UVa's last four games

The 'Hoos averaged 32 points per game, during their four game win streak.

They've scored just 24 points total in their last two games.

So what's changed?

"Yeah, I really couldn't tell you," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert.

One answer could be that Virginia has struggled to complete the deep ball.

"In the first half of the season, those were more plentiful earlier in the season," says offensive coordinator Robert Anae. "I called a play that I thought would give us a one-on-one match up on the outside, and it did. I asked Benkert to just place the ball in a catchable situation, and we didn't come down with it."

"Those are plays we have to come up with, going down the stretch," says senior receiver Andre Levrone. "That's a play that teams are going to force us to try and make. If we can't make then, then we become a one-dimensional offense."

Despite connecting on just one pass of over 20 plus yards through the air against Pitt, offensive coordinator Robert Anae told me that won't change how Virginia attacks defenses going forward.

"Because if that is connected, if we do make that connection, it’s a huge spark for our team."

"And if we don't, it still doesn't mean they're not effective because they have to acknowledge that." says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "

"I think I just have to do my best job of giving them the best ball for the coverage and I just have to do that consistently to help them out," says Benkert.

Now the all-time leading tackler at Virginia, Quin Blanding not only continues to be a model of consistency but also a model for his teammates.

"We see him, says senior defensive end Andrew Brown. "We see he's fired up and we know we have to match that. We have to do that and more."

"I'm the leader of this team," says senior safety Quin Blanding. "They're going to feed off me and that's the bottom line. I'm going to keep making sure I bring the energy, so that they know I'm still with them and I'm still fighting. I just love this game so much, I'm not going to stop until the end."