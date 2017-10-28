1 JMU Football Shuts Out New Hampshire 21-0 for 20th Consecutive Win

Bryan Schor threw two touchdown passes to become the all-time leader at JMU

JMU Athletics Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior quarterback Bryan Schor threw two touchdowns to set the program record for career passing scores, and top-ranked James Madison shut out No. 17 New Hampshire for a 21-0 Homecoming victory on Saturday in front of a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.



The attendance of 25,298 was the third sell out of the season and the fifth-most attended game in Bridgeforth history.



The Dukes (8-0, 5-0 CAA) extended their NCAA Division I-best win streak to 20 straight games and tied the Colonial Athletic Association record with their 15th straight league win, while the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 CAA) were shut out for the first time since Sept. 3, 2016 at San Diego State.



QUICK HITS

With the win, the Dukes improved to 8-0 on the season, marking the best-start to a season in program history.

JMU's 20-game win-streak is currently ranked second in all of NCAA college football, trailing just Division III's Mary Hardin-Baylor (23).

For the first time since Oct. 17, 2015 (at Elon - 51-0), the Dukes pitched a shutout performance. The shutout marked the third consecutive game where the opposition was held scoreless in the first, second and third quarters.

Bryan Schor's two passing touchdowns moved his career total to 53, surpassing Vad Lee and Justin Rascati for first all-time in JMU history.

Freshman tight end Clayton Cheatham scored his fourth touchdown of the year and has scored in three straight games.

Junior cornerback Rashad Robinson returned an interception 82-yards to the house to increase the Dukes lead to 21-0, inevitably sealing the win. It was the third-longest interception return in JMU history.

Redshirt junior cornerback Jimmy Moreland picked up an Andrew Ankrah forced fumble late in the second quarter after UNH had driven the ball deep into JMU territory. This marked Moreland's fifth game in a row with a takeaway and his sixth takeaway of the season.

DEFENSE SWARMS WILDCATS FOR SHUTOUT

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah led the way with eight total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass break-up, and two forced fumbles.

Redshirt senior linebacker Kyre Hawkins had a team-high 10 tackles and a sack, while redshirt senior defensive lineman Simeyon Robinson had a career-best two sacks.

The Dukes conceded just 193 yards of total offense on the day. This marks the fourth time this season JMU has held its opponent to under 200 yards of total offense, along with the seventh consecutive game allowing under 300 yards of total offense.

Rashad Robinson's interception was JMU's second straight game with 0a pick-six, following Jimmy Moreland's last week at W&M.

For the first time since the second round playoff win in 2016, UNH QB Trevor Knight was held without a touchdown pass.

SPREADING THE FIELD

Bryan Schor finished the afternoon going 20-of-27 for 176 yards while targeting and completing passes to nine different receivers. Six of those receivers hauled in multiple receptions, with senior receiver John Miller leading the way with five catches for 65 yards.

CAA UPDATE

With three weeks remaining, the CAA title picture has taken shape, with only two teams remaining unbeaten. JMU and Elon are the only remaining unbeatens as the two meet on the final Saturday of the regular season.

UP NEXT

JMU hits the road for its longest trek of the regular season with a trip to Kingston, R.I. to take on Rhode Island. Kickoff is set for noon inside Meade Stadium.