American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home

Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a home.

In an effort to help the Charlottesville community heal, the airline donated $150,000 to the Habitat for Humanity Project. Saturday, volunteers from the airline spent the day putting up siding, caulking and painting the house.

“We wanted to be a part of something to rebuild Charlottesville,” Dede Francis of American Airlines said. “With all the stuff that's been going on, we want to show that working together side-by-side, we can do something great here and help rebuild the community.”

This was Christina Harris’ first time inside her future home.

“Oh, just thank you, tons of thanks and appreciation and just so much gratitude for not just the monetary, but also for the people who have come out to volunteer,” Harris said.

Harris expects to move-in in April, when she'll make the first down payment to become a homeowner.