Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights

Xavier Kane threw a 95-yard touchdown on Blue Ridge's first offensive play Xavier Kane threw a 95-yard touchdown on Blue Ridge's first offensive play
Senior Jameel Wilson scores a TD for Woodberry Forest Senior Jameel Wilson scores a TD for Woodberry Forest

Blue Ridge 49, Fishburne Military 0
Covenant 51, North Cross 49
FUMA 30, Bishop O'Connell 7
Woodberry Forest 48, Trinity Episcopal 12