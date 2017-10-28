Charlottesville Police Arrest Suspect in South First Street Shooting

Adrian Howard CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police are releasing new details about a shooting that wounded a man back in April.
Friday, police arrested Adrian Howard and he is now behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on attempted malicious shooting and several firearm charges.
The shooting happened on April 11, 2017, in the 900 block of South First Street. A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.
Police say this is still an active investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
10/28/2017 Update: On 10/27/2017, Adrian Jamaal Howard was arrested and served with several warrants related to this incident. This remains an active investigation and as such no additional information can be released at this time. Howard was charged with the following offenses and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
- Attempted Malicious Shooting (18.2-26)
- Possess/Transport Firearm by Convicted Felon (18.2-308.2)
- Brandishing Firearm (18.2-282M)
- Discharge of Firearm in Public Place (18.2-280A)
- Discharge of Firearm within the City (city code 33.6)
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Officer David Roberts
at 434-970- 3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000.