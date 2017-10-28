Charlottesville Police Arrest Suspect in South First Street Shooting

Charlottesville police are releasing new details about a shooting that wounded a man back in April.

Friday, police arrested Adrian Howard and he is now behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on attempted malicious shooting and several firearm charges.

The shooting happened on April 11, 2017, in the 900 block of South First Street. A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

Police say this is still an active investigation, and they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.