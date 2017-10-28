School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29

Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.

"We just saw flames just shoot up from the back, just out of no where," student Brent Worsham said.

Students and coaches from Fresta Valley Christian High School were on their way back to Warrenton from a Martinsville tournament when the trip took a turn for the worst.

"I smelled something and so I turn around and I just see smoke and then I saw a bunch of flames just coming out from the back," student Ezra Lash said.

Most of the 16 boys on board were asleep and awoke to the fire.

"The first thing I did was run to the front of the bus and tell my dad and the bus driver that there's a flame, so they pull over immediately," Worsham said.

"Of course my first thought 'the guys are joking.' I turned around and looked and it was on real fire, there were flames in the back of the bus," Coach Kevin Worsham said.

The adults and players quickly made it off the bus with no injuries when the bus pulled off near Heards Mountain Road. They waited along the side of the highway, watching as the flames destroyed their bus and belongings left behind inside.

Fire and police officials are still unsure about the cause of the fire, but believe it has to do with mechanical issues.

A woman who lives nearby took in the players while they awaited pick-up from their parents.