UVa Football Loses at Pittsburgh 31-14

UVa fell behind 21-0 in the first half

The 'Hoos fall to 2-2 in the ACC

The UVa football team lost 31-14 at Pittsburgh on Saturday, and dropped 2-2 in the ACC.

The 'Hoos have lost back-to-back games after starting the season 5-1.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "I thought we had a great chance to come in here and take a step forward as a program, coming off of a difficult step back. Our practices were effective and efficient. The mindset was good. It did not translate at a high enough level to making plays today."

Virginia fell behind 21-0 in the first half and were unable to catch up.

Pittsburgh's Darrin Hall ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Quadree Henderson returned a punt for a score.

Panthers' QB Ben DiNucci threw for 134 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to Jester Weah, to help Pittsburgh (4-5, 2-3 ACC) win its second straight game.

Senior safety Quin Blanding says, "What happened? If you did it, you did it. If not, we're going to see it on film, and we're going to ask what happened and why it happened. That's the bottom line."

Pitt's defense stopped the Cavaliers on downs three times, the last coming with a fourth-down stop at the goal line with 4:35 remaining that ended any chance of a late Virginia rally.

The Cavaliers went a combined 7-of-22 on third and fourth down, with most of the conversions coming late in the game with UVa trying to catch up.

The failures included getting stuffed on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 28 in the first quarter, and two failures from the Pitt one-yard line in the fourth.

Senior QB Kurt Benkert says, "As an offense, we expect to get those every single time, or else the coaches wouldn't put us in those positions to go for it. We have to find a way to come up with those. We have too many of those opportunities that we didn't get. That changes the game."

Benkert completed 22-of-42 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Blanding made nine tackles in the game, which moved him past Jamie Sharper (435 tackles) for the most in UVa history.

Virginia falls to 5-3 overall, and 2-2 in the ACC.

The 'Hoos are still one win shy of becoming eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

Virginia's final four games are against Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech.