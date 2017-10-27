Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores and Highlights

Robert Sims throws a pass for Western Albemarle Robert Sims throws a pass for Western Albemarle
Monticello's Kevin Jarrell rushed for 263-yards and five touchdowns Monticello's Kevin Jarrell rushed for 263-yards and five touchdowns

Buffalo Gap 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 14
Central Woodstock 21, Riverheads 6
Culpeper 35, Manassas Park 33
East Rockingham 49, Wilson Memorial 21
Goochland 56, Prince Edward County 8
Harrisonburg 24, Spotswood 21
Louisa 62, Charlottesville 27
Luray 32, Stuarts Draft 15
Monticello 42, Orange County 21
Powhatan 28, Albemarle 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, Page County 14
St. Annes-Belfield 24, Hampton Roads 20
Strasburg 34, Madison County 14
Turner Ashby 39, Broadway 14
Warren County 38, William Monroe 10
Waynesboro 35, Fort Defiance 7
Western Albemarle 43, Fluvanna 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Randolph Henry vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Oct 30th.