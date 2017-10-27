Charlottesville Domestic Violence Shelter, Police Say Hundreds Have Been Saved in Year

A new program in Charlottesville and Albemarle County is proving to be successful in saving domestic violence victims.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency and the Charlottesville and Albemarle County police departments say they have been able to save hundreds of domestic violence victims in just one year alone.

The agencies held a meeting at CitySpace Friday to talk about continuing to improve these numbers.

"In Virginia about a third of all homicides are attributed to partner and family violence," Kat Dillon said.

After noticing a large domestic violence issue in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, police officers and SHE teamed up.

"There were a lot of deaths due to intimate partner violence in our community. So these organizations came together because they wanted to reduce that,” Dillon said.

In 2016, the “lethality assessment program,” was created to better find domestic violence victims through police screenings.

If they screen high, or even if the officer feels it's necessary, they call the Shelter for Help in Emergency and then offer the victim that they're able to speak to us directly," Dillon said.

From July 2016 to June 2017, 266 combined victims in Charlottesville and Albemarle were able to be saved through LAP.

"We are very fortunate in Charlottesville because all our agencies do communicate well and that's a big thing. You'll find that if you go to other communities that that's not the case," Susan Painter said.

Shelters say the success of LAP comes through team work between agencies. Other counties including Augusta and Fluvanna are now starting to use the program.

"The fact that we have government and a private partner such as the shelter working together is pretty amazing and it's something for the community to be proud of,” Painter said.

Albemarle and Charlottesville police say that 72 percent of the LAP screenings done in the past year indicated a victim was in high danger.

They hope to see that number go down in 2018.