Albemarle Co. High Math Teacher Finalist for Statewide Award

Release from Virginia Board of Education:

The Virginia Board of Education yesterday honored seven Virginia public school teachers in grades 7-12 who have been selected as state finalists for the 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The award — regarded as the nation’s top honor for mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers — recognizes teachers who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs that improve student learning.

The 2017 Virginia state finalists in mathematics are as follows:

William Daly — Albemarle High in Albemarle County

Blythe Samuels — Powhatan High in Powhatan County

Elisa Tedona — previously at Salem Church Middle and now at James River High in Chesterfield County

The 2017 Virginia state finalists in science are as follows:

David Barnes — Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School

Tara Brunyansky — James River High in Chesterfield County

Timothy Couillard — James River High in Chesterfield County

Dianna McDowell — Old Donation School in Virginia Beach

In presenting each educator with a certificate, Board of Education Vice President Diane T. Atkinson said, “We are so proud of your tremendous accomplishments, dedicated leadership inside and outside the classroom, and, most importantly, to teaching and engaging our young people in mathematics, science and computer science.”

“As Virginia’s finalists, these awardees serve as models for their colleagues and are leaders in the improvement of science and mathematics education,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House. Each year, the award alternates between teachers in grades K-6 and teachers in grades 7-12.

The program was established by Congress in 1983 and authorizes the president to bestow up to 108 awards each year to honor outstanding mathematics and science teachers in the 50 states and in Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Department of Defense schools and schools in federal territories.

The Virginia finalists were selected from among more than 65 nominees by committees convened by the Virginia Department of Education.

The 2017 winners will be announced by the president next year. The winners will receive $10,000, a presidential certificate and a trip to the nation’s capital for a series of recognition events and professional development activities.