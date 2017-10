Staunton Police Department Press Release:

The Staunton Police Department has identified the suspect from the Family Dollar attempted robbery as Alex Jevon Bagby, of Richmond, VA.

Warrants have been issued for Bagby’s arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bagby is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.