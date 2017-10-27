Charlottesville Voter Registration Office to Open Days for Absentee Voting

Release from Charlottesville Voter Registrar:

The Charlottesville Voter Registration office will be open for absentee voting by Charlottesville-registered voters the next two Saturdays, October 28 and November 4, 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM. Voters who need to vote in-person absentee should go to their local registrar’s office. All registrar’s offices in Virginia will be open these two Saturdays, but hours will vary.

Curbside voting is available for in-person absentee voters who are disabled, or who are age 65 and older and have a reason for voting absentee. (Age alone is not an absentee reason.) Call the office if you have any questions.

Charlottesville’s regular office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. The office will be open until 5:00 PM on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31.

The Charlottesville Voter Registration Office is in the City Hall Annex, 120 7th St NE, Room 142, Charlottesville VA 22902. Street parking is available. In the Market Street Parking Garage the first hour of parking is now free. The Annex is next to City Hall and The Pavilion, and across from the Transit Station.

Voters with any questions can call the City Voter Registrar at 434-970-3250 or the Albemarle Voter Registration Office at 434-972-4173.

Applications for mailed absentee ballots must be received by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31, but this may not allow you enough time to receive your ballot by mail and return it by mail. Voted mail ballots must be received by 7:00 PM on Election Day, November 7, or they cannot be counted. Call your registrar if you have any questions about how to ensure that your ballot can be counted.