Charlottesville Introduces Free GED Classes

The city is rolling out free GED classes for people to get their high school diplomas

The City of Charlottesville wants to make sure everyone has a chance to get a high school diploma.

It’s now offering General Education Development preparations for free.

The city is introducing its new GED Pathways program which takes aim at helping those who live in Charlottesville prepare for their GED for free.

The program is tailored toward those who have not been in a classroom in a while but are looking to advance their career path.

The class will meet for 10 hours per week for six weeks and will focus most heavily on science and math.

Enrollees will also be trained on CPR and first aid as part of this course.

“A lot of jobs in the area require at least a GED or high school diploma, and if you don’t have that you’re probably looking at more minimum wage jobs that don’t have a direct career ladder path and so by getting their GED alone these people will be able to open up all kind of new horizons,” says Hollie Lee, the program’s chief of workforce development.

People who are interested can apply now through November 2 at the Downtown Job Center.

Program organizers say they are willing to assist anyone who needs help on their application - just come by the job center.