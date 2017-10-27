Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Cocaine Possession

10/27/2017 Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:



WAYNESBORO, Va. – On Oct. 21, 2017, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and Waynesboro Police SWAT arrested Curtis McDonald Johnson, 44, of Waynesboro, on one felony count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.



The charge stems from search warrants executed Oct. 21, 2017, at Johnson’s residence in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue and at his business, Johnsondo Jitsu Karate.



Police began an investigation several weeks ago after developing information that cocaine was being sold from inside the business in the 100 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro.



At Johnson’s residence, police recovered approximately a half ounce of crack cocaine, over $5,000 in cash and other paraphernalia associated with cocaine distribution. There was no additional evidence recovered at the business.



Johnson was taken into custody at his residence and is being held on a $3,000 secured bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.



The investigation remains ongoing at this time.



The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.