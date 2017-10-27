Institute for Actual Innocence Believes Soering Not Guilty of Haysom Murders

Members of the Institute for Actual Innocence holding a press event at CitySpace

Experts continue to weigh in on a murder case that landed a University of Virginia student behind bars for life.

Governor Terry McAuliffe is still reviewing DNA evidence in the double murder case against Jens Soering as part of his pardon request. Just this month, Soering was again denied parole.

Members of the Institute for Actual Innocence held an event at CitySpace Friday, October 27, where they presented what it believes is further proof Soering should be out of prison.

Derek and Nancy Haysom, the parents of Soering's then-girlfriend Elizabeth, were found dead inside their Bedford County home back in March 1985.

A forensic science expert said on Friday that DNA evidence at the murder scene points to two unidentified males, who may have committed the crime with Haysom.

"I believe that Jens Soering wasn't there, and if Jens Soering wasn't there he couldn't have committed the murder. So, in this case the abstinence of evidence basically means the person couldn't have been there," said Moses Schanfield with the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Soering claims to have confessed to both murders to spare Elizabeth from the death penalty, and believing he had diplomatic immunity because of his father's position as a German diplomat.

Friday, an expert on police interrogations stated that believes Soering’s confession is unreliable, due to too many factual errors.

Haysom pleaded guilty to being an accessory before the fact, contending that she helped plan the murders of her parents but did not physically take part. She is serving a 90-year sentence at Fluvanna Correctional Center.

Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown has expressed frustration about Bedford County not reopening the case, contending it's a matter of public safety.