Historical Society Teaches Charlottesville's Past with Annual Spirit Walk

On Friday night you can have the chance to meet some famous ghosts of Charlottesville's past.

The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts its 23rd-annual spirit walk on Friday, October 27, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.

Volunteers dress up as spirits of famous people from Charlottesville's past and tell their stories.

“We really wanna help bring a lot of this past that’s kind of hidden and buried away up to light so that people can understand and sort of see a lot of the amazing interesting history that we have right here all around us,” says Phoebe Clark, co-director of the spirit walk.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Tours run every 15 minutes, starting at 6 p.m.

The historical society offers the same tours on Saturday night in Charlottesville's Court Square.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

