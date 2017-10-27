Charlottesville Police Investigating Attempted Abduction Along Wertland St.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student.

A woman reported that she was walking alone on Wertland Street around 2 a.m. Friday, October 27, when a man came up from behind, covered her mouth and took her to the ground.

The suspect is said to have threatened woman, but then fled when other people began to approach.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a stocky build. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Wertland Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on October 27 and saw anything suspicious, to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

10/27/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:



The Charlottesville Police Department reminds everyone to not walk alone at night and to walk with a group of people. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings and stay in well-lit areas.