Charlottesville Police Investigating Attempted Abduction Along Wertland St.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student.
A woman reported that she was walking alone on Wertland Street around 2 a.m. Friday, October 27, when a man came up from behind, covered her mouth and took her to the ground.
The suspect is said to have threatened woman, but then fled when other people began to approach.
The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a stocky build. He was also wearing dark clothing.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Wertland Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on October 27 and saw anything suspicious, to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
10/27/2017 Release from Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department reminds everyone to not walk alone at night and to walk with a group of people. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings and stay in well-lit areas.
Date and Time of Incident: 10/27/2017 1:45 AM - 10/27/2017 2:25 AM
Reported Offense: An attempted abduction was reported to Charlottesville City Police on October 27, 2017 around 2:27 a.m.. The reported incident occurred on October 27, 2017 at approximately 2 a.m., on Wertland St.
A female victim reported that she was walking alone on Wertland St when an unknown male approached her from behind, covered her mouth, and took her to the ground. The suspect threatened the female victim but then fled the scene when other parties began to approach. The suspect fled the scene headed eastbound, away from UVA Grounds.
Appearance of suspect is reported to be:
- Race: White
- Sex: Male
- Height: 5'6-5'8
- Weight: Unknown
- Hair Color: Unknown
- Eye Color: Unknown
- Age: Unknown
- Additional Description: Suspect was reportedly wearing dark clothing.
The University of Virginia shares this information to protect members of the university community, to promote safety, to help reduce the likelihood of future crimes, and to raise awareness of how to seek prompt assistance should a crime occur.
- No action or inaction by a crime victim makes that person responsible for another person's abusive or criminal conduct. The following suggestions may help reduce the possibility of experiencing a crime, or may improve opportunities to receive prompt assistance.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to get out of that situation or call for assistance.
- Safely intervene and/or call for help if you witness disrespectful or inappropriate behavior, or a violent crime. Plan in advance: discuss how you might do this in conversations with your friends, using different scenarios, when you aren't facing a potential crisis. Remember the three D's of Green Dot: Distract, Delegate, Direct.
- Invite a Green Dot facilitator to your residence hall, suite, or organization to present on bystander intervention, or increase your understanding of these issues by inviting a peer educator from One Less or One in Four to present to your organization.
- If you feel as though someone may be stalking you, ask someone who understands these issues like UPD, Office of the Dean of Students, the Women’s Center, or CAPS to help you clarify what’s going on and to develop a safety plan.
- If you feel afraid, call 911 or utilize transportation resources, such as the Yellow Cab program and UPD’s Safe Ride. Put their number, (434) 242-1122 into your speed dial. Know the service area and hours by visiting http://www.virginia.edu/parking/saferide/.
- If you feel threatened on Grounds or in nearby areas, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911.
- If you are being stalked, share this information with people who can help keep you safe. Use the stalking tracking form on the UVA resources website and speak to professionals to help develop a safety plan.
University (Non-Confidential) Resources: For information regarding resources and reporting options, you are encouraged to contact the university’s Title IX Coordinator at titleixcoordinator@virginia.edu or at (434) 297-7988, the Office for Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights at uvaeocr@virginia.edu or (434) 924-3200, the Office of the Dean of Students by phone at (434) 924-7133 or the University Police Department at (434) 924-7166. A Student Resource Guide and other information is also available on the following websites: www.virginia.edu/sexualviolence or www.virginia.edu/uvapolice.
Prevention Tips
- If possible, don’t walk alone during late-night hours. Walk in groups whenever you can. There is safety in numbers.
- Use Safe Ride. Put their number (434-242-1122) into your speed dial. Know the service area and hours by visiting http://www.virginia.edu/parking/saferide/.
- If you feel threatened on Grounds or in nearby areas, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911.
- The University Police Department offers two types of self-defense classes to the university community. The first class is the R.A.D. women’s self-defense course. This is a 12-hour multi-session course. The second class is a one-time, two-hour basic self-defense course. There is no cost to attend these classes.
- Stay in well-lit areas as much as possible. Avoid alleys, vacant lots, wooded areas, and other short-cuts or secluded areas. They are usually not well-lit or heavily traveled.
- Always be aware of your surroundings. If you are wearing headphones, don’t turn up the volume so high that you cannot hear outside noises.
- If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety.
- Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.
Emergency/Crisis Resources (24/7):
- Police 911
- Sexual Assault Resource Agency (434) 977-7273
- Shelter for Help in Emergency (434) 293-8509
- Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Emergency Line: (434) 972-7004
- Dean on Call (Call UVA Police and ask for the Dean on Call): (434) 924-7166
- UVA Emergency Department/Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners: (434) 924-2231
- Family Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline of Virginia:(800) 838-8238
Ongoing Support from Confidential Resources:
- Department of Student Health (434) 924-5362
- CAPS (434) 243-5150
- General Medicine (434) 972-3915
- Gynecology (434) 924-2773
- Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center Counseling Services (434) 982-2252
Ongoing Support (Non-Confidential) and Guidance, including academic and housing accommodations:
- Office of the Dean of Students (434) 924-7133
This email was approved for distribution according to the Mass Electronic Mailings Policy, IRM-006, available at http://uvapolicy.virginia.edu/policy/IRM-006.