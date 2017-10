An Albemarle County man is facing more than a dozen charges connected to child pornography.

Twenty-one-year-old Deryck Brown is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Brown was arrested earlier in the week as part of an investigation by the Virginia State Police.

He is currently being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

NBC29 has reached out to Virginia State Police, and have not heard back yet.