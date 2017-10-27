Court Discontinues Case Against Wellbeloved-Stone, Makes Way for Federal Trial

A Charlottesville court is not moving forward with a charge against a man already accused in federal court of creating child pornography.

A judge in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court granted a motion on Friday, October 27, to discontinue the sexual battery charge against 57-year-old Richard Allen Wellbeloved-Stone until further notice.

The commonwealth says that it is possible the charge will be brought up again at a later time. The legal maneuver, along with prosecution’s request earlier in the month to nolle prosse 19 charges of production of child pornography, clears the way for a federal case against Wellbeloved-Stone.

The former Charlottesville High School teacher was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say there is evidence of Wellbeloved-Stone molested a young girl, took pictures of it, and shared videos of other children having sex.

A trial date for Wellbeloved-Stone's federal case has yet to be set.